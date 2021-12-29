Evers finishes another round of visits to Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he has now visited every Wisconsin county twice since taking office in 2019.

The governor announced Wednesday that he made stops in all 72 counties in 2021, meeting with business owners, touring farms and manufacturers, touting federal COVID-19 relief funds and visiting schools.

“Whether it’s stopping by small businesses or schools, touring farms or manufacturers, or visiting with public health and healthcare workers, one of the most important parts of my job as governor is hearing directly from Wisconsinites about the issues they care about, and that’s why going to communities in every corner of our state is so important,” Evers said.

Evers made multiple stops while in Dane County. He was joined by a Chong Vang, son of General Vang Pao of the Laotian Army; Nao Shoua Xiong, President of the Wisconsin Lao Veterans Association; and State Sen. Jerry Petrowski (R-Marathon) to sign a bill into law that designates May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day.

He also raised the Rainbow Pride Flag in June for the third time in the state’s history. Evers continued, saying he visited businesses in Mount Horeb, Belleville and Madison to highlight how small businesses are bouncing back amid the pandemic.

To cap off his Dane Co. visit, he publicly vetoed six bills in the Legislature this August and held a statewide “Back To School” tour in the fall to welcome students back to school, including in Cottage Grove.

The governor visited Rock County in February when he announced the Blackhawk Technical College would host its first community-based COVID-19 clinic. He also made a stop there in June to celebrate National Dairy Month, as well as in the fall to recognize Beloit College Powerhouse as a first-of-its-kind student union working toward a sustainable future.

Evers made stops in all the counties in 2019 as well and was starting another round of visits in 2020 before the pandemic curtailed travel for most of the year.

