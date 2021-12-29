Fitchburg police directing traffic around pharmacy due to high COVID-19 testing demand

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - So many people are lining up outside a Fitchburg pharmacy to get tested for COVID-19 that police and city officials are stepping in to start directing traffic around the store.

On Wednesday, the Fitchburg Police Dept. posted the route drivers should take when going to Fitchburg Family Pharmacy. Authorities explained the detour was set up because of the high volume of traffic around the pharmacy and trouble people going to other locations were having.

Drivers coming down Fish Hatchery Rd. are asked to turn onto Caddis Bend and take that around Royal Wulff Terrace and High Ridge Trail before going into the pharmacy’s shopping center. There will be signs placed along the route to guide vehicles.

The police department also included this link for obtaining the QR code needed to get tested at the pharmacy and to get other information including testing hours. It also went on to thank the pharmacy workers for doing their part “to help keep our community healthy.”

Due to the high demand for COVID-19 testing, we have worked with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and the City of Fitchburg... Posted by Fitchburg, Wisconsin - Police Department on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Testing has spiked across southern Wisconsin and the nation as a whole as the delta and omicron variants drive new cases higher and holiday get togethers are spurring people to get tested as a precaution. Even with more and more people getting tested, the percentage of those tests coming back positive remains at a 2021 high, having surpassed 15 percent during the past week, according to Dept. of Health Services statistics.

