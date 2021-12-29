Footprints and K9 unit help lead Madison police to teenage suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Footprints leading from a shed where three teenage suspects had taken refuge helped Madison police officers track them down and take them into custody.

The search for the trio began around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers found a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Todd Dr., near the Arboretum, with a stolen gun in it, according to the Madison Police Dept. report.

About that same time, a nearby resident contacted police to report that there were men inside her shed, the report stated. By the time police arrived, the perpetrators had apparently left; however, officers did notice the footsteps on the ground.

A K9 unit joined the search for the suspects and the teens were eventually found at an apartment complex, along the 2000 block of Greenway Cross, and arrested, MPD reported. Officers indicated they recovered synthetic marijuana and two key fobs from stolen vehicles from them.

The 17-year-old was booked into the Dane Co. jail while the other two, who were 16 and 15 years old, were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. None of their names were released.

