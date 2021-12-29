Advertisement

Illinois man accused of poaching whitetail deer in Grant Co.

A whitetail deer stops near the woods.
A whitetail deer stops near the woods.(Michigan DNR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODMAN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man was charged with alleged poaching of a deer Sunday evening in Grant County, authorities report.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office states that it received a complaint around 6:30 p.m. of a hunter who shot a deer after legal hunting hours on County Highway K in Woodman Township.

Two witnesses met with police and one of them provided the suspect vehicle’s description and license plate number. A second vehicle with a partial Illinois plate number was also provided, the sheriff’s office added.

Authorities continued, saying Fennimore Police Department officers found both vehicles within the city.

Officers were able to speak with Misbau Syed, 48, from the Chicago suburb of Naperville, who told officers he allegedly used the headlights of the car he was in to assist in shooting a whitetail deer after legal hunting hours.

The sheriff’s office also noted that the violation occurred on private property.

Syed is accused of illegal shining and shooting of a whitetail deer, as well as shooting a deer after hours and transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle. The sheriff’s office noted it will refer charges to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities seized the doe, as well as the suspect’s rifle.

The Fennimore Police Dept. and Wisconsin Department of Resources assisted the sheriff’s office with this investigation.

