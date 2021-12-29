Advertisement

Jaguars line up 8 interviews for head coaching vacancy, incl. Green Bay’s Hackett

Green Bay Packers oeensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is seen before an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers oeensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is seen before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have lined up eight interviews for their head coaching vacancy.

The list includes four guys with NFL head coaching experience.

The Jaguars requested permission to interview: both Dallas coordinators, Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn; both Tampa Bay coordinators, Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles; and Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

They also requested a sit-down with Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the first day teams with vacancies can start the hiring process.

Jacksonville also plans to interview two former NFL head coaches, Jim Caldwell (Detroit, Indianapolis) and Doug Pederson (Philadelphia).

