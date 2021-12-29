Advertisement

Man charged with stabbing woman at Lake Delton hotel

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Sauk County have charged a man in connection with a stabbing at a Lake Delton hotel.

The Portage Daily Register reported Tuesday that Darren Rolle was charged Dec. 17 with  battery, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and possession of THC.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police to the Malibu Inn on Dec. 15 and told officers Rolle had stabbed her. She said she didn’t know why he attacked her.

The complaint says security footage shows Rolle kicking in the woman’s door and throwing punches at her with a knife in his hand.

Police found a bag of suspected marijuana on Rolle when they interviewed him on Dec. 15. Rolle’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message Wednesday.

