Advertisement

Man taken into custody after allegedly firing crossbow at police in Wisconsin Dells

The Columbia County Emergency Response Team and the Sauk County Emergency Response Team were...
The Columbia County Emergency Response Team and the Sauk County Emergency Response Team were called in to assist.(Curt Lenz)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is in custody Wednesday morning after allegedly shooting a crossbow at police in Wisconsin Dells.

The Wisconsin Dells Police Dept. says around midnight the man barricaded himself and woman inside a bedroom, claiming to be armed with a firearm. Police add the man threatened to shoot the woman.

The Columbia County Emergency Response Team and the Sauk County Emergency Response Team were called in to assist.

Police say after several hours of using a negotiator in an attempt to get the woman out safely and the man to surrender, negotiations broke down at about 5:30 a.m.

The Emergency Response Teams from Columbia and Sauk Co. then entered the home to retrieve the woman. During this, police say the man shot a crossbow at one of the team members.

Using ‘less lethal’ options, the man was subdued and taken into custody by officials.

The woman was safely retrieved from home.

There are no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
Wisconsin homeowners set to receive record-setting lottery credits
Brett Blomme
Former Milwaukee Co. judge sentenced in child pornography case
Motorcycle driver suffers life threatening injuries in Madison crash

Latest News

E. Washington at Stoughton Rd. around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021.
Madison warns drivers of slick roads Tuesday night
Madison warns drivers of slick roads Tuesday night
Madison warns drivers of slick roads Tuesday night
DHS backs CDC’s recommendation on shorter COVID isolation, quarantine periods
Madison, Janesville & other southern Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies