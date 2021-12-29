MPD: Twins arrested after crashing stolen car into Brittingham Park tree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Teenage twins were arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly crashing a stolen car on an icy Madison road.

According to the Madison Police Dept., an officer spotted the brothers driving the vehicle, which was reported stolen in Verona, around 6:40 a.m. and started following them.

Hitting the gas, the driver began to flee before hitting a slick spot in the road near Brittingham Park and crashing into a tree, an MPD incident report stated.

The 18-year-olds jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot, heading towards the John Nolen Causeway, where they were greeted by officers who had responded to clock off the roadway, the report continued.

The teens were taken into custody and transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure. MPD’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The report did not identify the suspects.

