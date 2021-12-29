NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE: This week’s snowfall is unusually late

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snow from Sunday and Tuesday is something southern Wisconsin would usually see in late November or early December.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Marc Kavinsky said that this Tuesday’s snow is a winter weather “event” not to be confused with a “winter storm,” but assured that it’s still affecting the Madison community.

“It seems like we would’ve had normally at least more significant accumulating snow by now across southern Wisconsin,” Kavinsky said. “We did have that snow a couple nights ago but that was at night. It didn’t have as much of an impact. This situation today is going to have a bigger impact.”

Kavinsky shared the main difference comes down to the amount of snow and that they would need to see 6-12 inches to deem it a storm.

There are 177 NWS offices in the United States working in tandem with news organization to deliver the most up to date information as possible.

Technology improvements helped the NWS predict winter weather like Tuesday’s snowfall. There is an instant chat system that Kavinsky can use to communicate with the NBC15 First Alert Weather Team to update viewers on any new weather developments.

