Packers, Chiefs maintain top 2 spots in AP Pro32 poll

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — For the third consecutive week, the Green Bay Packers have the top spot in the AP Pro32 poll.

The Packers earned 10 of the 12 first-place votes.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who have won eight in a row, earned the remaining two first-place votes and remained at No. 2.

The Dallas Cowboys gained two spots to move to No. 3.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers slipped a spot to No. 4 despite routing Carolina on Sunday and the Los Angeles Rams also fell one place after a win as they are at No. 5 after edging Minnesota.

