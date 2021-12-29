Advertisement

Platteville residents help rescue passenger after vehicle crashes into creek

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Grant Co. residents were able to help rescue a vehicle’s passenger Tuesday after slick roads caused the driver to crash it into a creek, authorities report.

A 16-year-old was driving west around 11:15 a.m. on Patch Road in Platteville when police say she lost control of the vehicle due to the snow-covered roads.

The car crossed the road’s center line, struck a guardrail and fell into Snowden Branch Creek.

The driver was able to get out of the submerged vehicle and walk to a nearby resident’s house for assistance, while her passenger stayed in the car.

Deputies continued, saying local residents were able to help rescue the passenger by assisting them in getting off the vehicle’s roof.

The sheriff’s office did not state if there were any injuries.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Platteville EMS and Guy’s Towing of Kieler.

