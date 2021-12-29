Advertisement

Police activity in Wisconsin Dells, SWAT team requested

Police on scene say this was a 'domestic disturbance' and an adult male was taken into custody.
Police on scene say this was a 'domestic disturbance' and an adult male was taken into custody.(Curt Lenz)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - There was heavy police activity in Wisconsin Dells, near the area of Vine St. and Broadway Ave. early Wednesday morning for what police on scene say was a ‘domestic disturbance.’

Our crew spoke with officials on scene who say a man was taken into custody and there are no reports of injuries. They add, the public is not in danger.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells NBC15 their SWAT team was requested by Wisconsin Dells Police.

We have reached out to the Wisconsin Dells Police Dept. for more information, but were told none was available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
Wisconsin homeowners set to receive record-setting lottery credits
Brett Blomme
Former Milwaukee Co. judge sentenced in child pornography case
Motorcycle driver suffers life threatening injuries in Madison crash

Latest News

E. Washington at Stoughton Rd. around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021.
Madison warns drivers of slick roads Tuesday night
Madison warns drivers of slick roads Tuesday night
Madison warns drivers of slick roads Tuesday night
DHS backs CDC’s recommendation on shorter COVID isolation, quarantine periods
Madison, Janesville & other southern Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies