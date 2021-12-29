Police activity in Wisconsin Dells, SWAT team requested

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - There was heavy police activity in Wisconsin Dells, near the area of Vine St. and Broadway Ave. early Wednesday morning for what police on scene say was a ‘domestic disturbance.’

Our crew spoke with officials on scene who say a man was taken into custody and there are no reports of injuries. They add, the public is not in danger.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells NBC15 their SWAT team was requested by Wisconsin Dells Police.

We have reached out to the Wisconsin Dells Police Dept. for more information, but were told none was available at this time.

This is a developing story.

