U. of Michigan adds COVID-19 booster requirement

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WMTV) - All faculty, staff and students at the University of Michigan are required to get their COVID-19 booster shot no later than Feb. 4.

The university updated other requirements for the winter term for students living on campus, ticketed events and more.

U of M estimates at least 25 percent of students at its Ann Arbor campus have already received a booster shot. Students, staff and faculty are being asked to self-report their booster status shortly after the first day of the year.

Students living in residence halls will need to test for COVID-19 when they arrive on campus through the Community Sampling and Tracking Program (CSTP). Tests can be scheduled online.

CSTP testing will continue on Jan. 3 and weekly tests are required for those who have an exemption to the university’s vaccination policy.

University community members are still required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status while in common areas of residence halls and in campus recreation facilities through at least Jan. 17. The U-M indoor and transit mask requirement will remain in effect.

Starting Jan. 1, proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required when attending ticketed events, including athletics and on-campus music, theatre and dance performances.

The university is asking instructors to be flexible with students who are sick and advising employees not to show up to work if they are sick. U-M also recommends anyone who has traveled to get tested before going to a social gathering.

Copyright 2021 WNEM. All rights reserved.