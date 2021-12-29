Advertisement

Wreck causes natural gas leak near Juneau, evacuations ordered

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County officials are evacuating residents Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused a natural gas leak near Juneau.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on State Highway 26 near the airport, which is about one mile north of Juneau.

The wreck caused damage to a natural gas pipe above the ground, creating a large gas leak.

First responders have ordered evacuations for those within a one-mile radius of the site and have notified all residents.

The natural gas to the City of Juneau has been shut off and electricity has also been shut off temporarily, the sheriff’s office reports.

Electricity has been restored, but the sheriff’s office noted natural gas is expected to be turned off for awhile and possibly into the overnight hours. Electricity may need to be temporarily turned off again during the repairs.

Officials have established a warming shelter at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 950 Washington Street in Horicon and it will be open until at least 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials will reevaluate at that time if it needs to be open longer.

Long-term road closures will continue in the area due to the gas leak.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management and Juneau Fire Department have established a Unified Command in response to the incident.

NBC15 is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
Wisconsin homeowners set to receive record-setting lottery credits
Brett Blomme
Former Milwaukee Co. judge sentenced in child pornography case
Motorcycle driver suffers life threatening injuries in Madison crash

Latest News

Chandler Halderson appears in court Wednesday, Dec. 29 for a jury status hearing.
Chandler Halderson appears for final court hearing ahead of trial start
Bellin Health and other local health care providers are rolling out the pediatric doses of...
White House: Navy medical team to start mission at Bellin Hospital Friday
Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
BODY CAM VIDEO: Eau Claire police arrest suspect stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
(AP Photo/Morry Gash_File)
Evers finishes another round of visits to Wisconsin counties