Wreck causes natural gas leak near Juneau, evacuations ordered

JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County officials are evacuating residents Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused a natural gas leak near Juneau.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on State Highway 26 near the airport, which is about one mile north of Juneau.

The wreck caused damage to a natural gas pipe above the ground, creating a large gas leak.

First responders have ordered evacuations for those within a one-mile radius of the site and have notified all residents.

The natural gas to the City of Juneau has been shut off and electricity has also been shut off temporarily, the sheriff’s office reports.

Electricity has been restored, but the sheriff’s office noted natural gas is expected to be turned off for awhile and possibly into the overnight hours. Electricity may need to be temporarily turned off again during the repairs.

Officials have established a warming shelter at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 950 Washington Street in Horicon and it will be open until at least 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials will reevaluate at that time if it needs to be open longer.

Long-term road closures will continue in the area due to the gas leak.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management and Juneau Fire Department have established a Unified Command in response to the incident.

NBC15 is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

