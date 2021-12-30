Advertisement

Colder Into The Weekend

FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED SATURDAY
Snow Update
Snow Update(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Active weather continues as we round out the year and head into 2022. A weak disturbance will pass through tonight with flurries and snow showers. There is the possibility of a covering, less than an inch, south of Madison. Also, be on the lookout for lingering slick spots as temperatures dip into the middle teens.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with perhaps a flurry, but overall little impact. Highs will be around the freezing mark with lows into the teens and 20s. Our next weathermaker should hold off until early Saturday, meaning New Year’s Eve is looking uneventful.

Saturday will feature a large weathermaker in the region. The track is very important on just how much snow we see or don’t see. Right now, heavier totals are favored across southeast Wisconsin. Regardless, cold temperatures arrive late this weekend into next week with highs possibly into the single digits and lows below zero.

