COVID-19 testing demand continues to grow in Madison area

The demand for COVID-19 tests continues to rise.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The demand for COVID-19 tests in Madison continues to grow following the Christmas weekend ahead of the New Year’s Eve festivities.

Public Health Madison & Dane County reported Wednesday that the seven-day average for testing is now over 4,300. That demand is putting a particular strain on pharmacies in the area. Forward Pharmacy in Cottage Grove is now capping testing at 200 each day, after testing over 400 each day around Christmas.

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy is testing around 450 people a day, cutting off the line at 5:00 p.m. Owner Thad Schumacher says it is a drastic jump from the 100 test daily average he saw back in October.

Forward Pharmacy owner Matt Mabie says the demand has reached an unsustainable level.

“I think the lack of sites in Madison, the increase in demand, the burnout pharmacies are experiencing testing people, it’s all coming to a head here,” said Mabie.

The search for COVID tests is spilling into surrounding counties.

In Iowa County, director of Emergency Management Keith Hurlbert says the county was drained of 96 test kits on Tuesday. Thursday, around 150 people were tested in two hours. Hurlbert says before the holidays, they averaged about 60 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Back in Dane County, the demand is not going anywhere. Mabie says testing appointments are booked through January 3rd, and he is having to “beg/barrow” from nearby pharmacies and health departments for test kits.

He says he has not seen an at-home test kit in 10 days.

