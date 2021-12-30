Advertisement

Hy-Vee introducing armed security to their stores

Hy-Vee to introduce armed security.
Hy-Vee to introduce armed security.(KCTV5)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Hy-Vee is introducing armed security guards to stores across its eight-state region, including in the Kansas City area, the grocery chain announced this week.

The Hy-Vee Retail Security team will be “specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees,” the company said in a statement. “The officers have been through training designed by Hy-Vee retail security leaders alongside law enforcement partners.”

The company said it already has armed security in several stores, and plans to implement the new plan in its other stores “in the near future.”

Hy-Vee released a video along with the announcement, showing b-roll video of security wearing badges and guns while walking Hy-Vee’s aisles and interacting with customers.

Hy-Vee did not say whether there were any previous incidents or impetus that motivated the change.

“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” Hy-Vee’s president Jeremy Gosch said in a statement. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”

The statement went on, “Hy-Vee is actively recruiting for officers to join the new Hy-Vee Retail Security team. Interested applicants can connect with the Retail Security team at RetailSecurity@hy-vee.com.”

Hy-Vee said it has 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states that employ 93,000 people.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
Wisconsin homeowners set to receive record-setting lottery credits
Motorcycle driver suffers life threatening injuries in Madison crash
Dane County Jail (WMTV)
McFarland PD arrest three for disorderly conduct; hate crime enhancer
Authorities identify pregnant Appleton woman killed in crash

Latest News

Onalaska man charged with groping 10-year-old in Walmart
Wausau man wins $1.1 million in fantasy football
Terry Campbell and Perzie Teague
Madison police searching for two “chronic porch pirate” suspects
Wreck causes natural gas leak near Juneau, gas shut off for about 1,100 homes
Alliant begins reigniting pilot lights for Dodge Co. communities affected by natural gas leak