Madison police searching for two “chronic porch pirate” suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released the names and images of two suspects described as “chronic porch pirates” and they are asking the public for help finding them.

In a post Thursday morning, investigators said they were looking to locate Terry Campbell and Perzie Teague, both of whom are believed to be linked to theft or shoplifting reports across the city. The MPD report did not indicate any ties between them. More information and images are available below.

The police department indicated the allegations against Campbell and Teague surfaced as MPD continues to investigate what it described as “a rash of package thefts… around the holidays.”

Madison residents who have had a package stolen can report it to police online. The website also accepts Ring doorbell video, which MPD states can help detectives with their investigations.

Terry Campbell

Investigators noted that Campbell is currently on parole for 29 counts of burglary, fraud, and theft. He now faces more charges for allegedly stealing packages and wallets from individuals and has been accused in a trio of shoplifting cases at a Target store in Madison.

According to the police department, he was spotted wearing the same winter coat in multiple of the most recent surveillance images.

Terry Campbell (Madison Police Dept.)

Terry Campbell (Madison Police Dept.)

Perzie Teague

Detectives say Teague has been linked to three package theft cases. They noted that she apparently targeted homes that are on the Isthmus.

Perzie Teague (Madison Police Dept.)

Perzie Teague (Madison Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on Campbell or Teague’s whereabouts are asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.