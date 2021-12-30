Advertisement

Merrimac ferry closes for the rest of the season

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRIMAC, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers in Sauk Co. will have to find another way to cross the Wisconsin River for the next couple months. The Merrimac Car Ferry has closed for the season.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office posted the announcement on Thursday morning. It comes two days after the first notable snowfall of the year in southern Wisconsin and two days before another round of snow is expected to fall.

The ferry season lasted a little bit longer than last year, when the Dept. of Transportation shut it down on Dec. 24.

According to the county website, the ferry is expected to reopen again sometime in April, although this year operators started it back up in late March.

The free, 24-hour ferry transports vehicles across the river at Hwy. 113, in Merrimac, and – in addition to getting drivers where they need to go – has become a tourist attraction in its own right.

