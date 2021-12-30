MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District is delaying the return from winter break for all grade levels due to increased concern over COVID-19, MMSD announced Thursday.

Instruction, which was set to begin Monday, Jan. 3, will now begin Thursday, Jan. 6 and start in a virtual mode. MMSD staff will return to their work spaces, schedule and routines on Monday, Jan. 3.

“There are no “easy” decisions relative to navigating the COVID-19 pandemic,” Superintendent Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins said. “We recognize this decision will have a significant impact on our families, especially single parents and essential workers. However, we will continue to leverage our resources to support our families and ensure their safety and wellbeing.”

According to the district, the pause will allow them to reset and better monitor current conditions of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. It will also allow time for the district to address staff shortages the pandemic has caused, MMSD said.

“Understanding the social, emotional and mental health benefits of remaining in-person has made this decision incredibly difficult,” Dr. Jenkins said. “It has always been our preference to have students learning in-person, in the classroom. Our ultimate responsibility is to ensure our return to school buildings for in-person instruction after winter break will be done in a safe and sustainable manner.”

