Motorcycle driver dead following Packers Ave. crash

(KXII-TV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man is dead following a motorcycle versus vehicle crash that occurred last week.

According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Joseph A. Waite, 23, of Madison was pronounced dead at a local hospital Thursday.

Waite was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday after his motorcycle crashed with another vehicle on Packers Avenue.

Results confirm that Waite died from his injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. None of the other involved drivers or passengers were injured.

The death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

