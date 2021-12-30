Advertisement

Wausau man wins $1.1 million in fantasy football

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — A Wausau man has won $1.1 million playing fantasy football.

The Wausau Daily Herald reported Wednesday that 45-year-old ginseng farmer Will Hsu won the money in a game hosted by website Draft Kings. The Green Bay Packers’ 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 19 helped him beat out 180,000 competitors.

Hsu says the win was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill and he plans to donate about a quarter of the money to charity, including the University of Wisconsin, the Wausau church his family attends and the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

He also plans to take his family to a warm vacation spot and pay off his wife’s car.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
Wisconsin homeowners set to receive record-setting lottery credits
Motorcycle driver suffers life threatening injuries in Madison crash
Dane County Jail (WMTV)
McFarland PD arrest three for disorderly conduct; hate crime enhancer
Authorities identify pregnant Appleton woman killed in crash

Latest News

Onalaska man charged with groping 10-year-old in Walmart
Hy-Vee to introduce armed security.
Hy-Vee introducing armed security to their stores
Terry Campbell and Perzie Teague
Madison police searching for two “chronic porch pirate” suspects
Wreck causes natural gas leak near Juneau, gas shut off for about 1,100 homes
Alliant begins reigniting pilot lights for Dodge Co. communities affected by natural gas leak