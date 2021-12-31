Advertisement

32-year-old Marshall resident dies in Columbia Co. crash

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A 32-year-old from Marshall died Thursday evening after their vehicle rolled over and hit a power pole in Hampden.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:06 p.m. they received report of a possible vehicle crash on Sanderson Road.

Law enforcement and EMS found a crashed Cadillac near the location.

Investigation revealed that the Cadillac was westbound on Sanderson Road when they entered the north ditch line, rolled over and struck a power pole before coming to a stop in the ditch.

The 34-year-old driver, a Marshall resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. A child was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Sanderson Road was closed for about 3.5 hours while crews worked on the crash.

Speed and slippery roads are factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. They remind everyone to drive with caution and slow down on snow and ice covered roads.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle driver suffers life threatening injuries in Madison crash
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, parent reacts
Dane County Jail (WMTV)
McFarland PD arrest three for disorderly conduct; hate crime enhancer
Authorities identify pregnant Appleton woman killed in crash
The Columbia County Emergency Response Team and the Sauk County Emergency Response Team were...
Man taken into custody after allegedly firing crossbow at police in Wisconsin Dells

Latest News

COVID-19 testing site at Alliant Energy Center. (Jason Rice/WMTV)
Dane Co. awaiting state approval to reopen Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing clinic
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
Vikings lose Cousins to COVID list before game vs. Packers
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, parent reacts
Metro bus and vehicle collide, knock over street lamp