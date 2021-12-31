32-year-old Marshall resident dies in Columbia Co. crash

HAMPDEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A 32-year-old from Marshall died Thursday evening after their vehicle rolled over and hit a power pole in Hampden.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:06 p.m. they received report of a possible vehicle crash on Sanderson Road.

Law enforcement and EMS found a crashed Cadillac near the location.

Investigation revealed that the Cadillac was westbound on Sanderson Road when they entered the north ditch line, rolled over and struck a power pole before coming to a stop in the ditch.

The 34-year-old driver, a Marshall resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. A child was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Sanderson Road was closed for about 3.5 hours while crews worked on the crash.

Speed and slippery roads are factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. They remind everyone to drive with caution and slow down on snow and ice covered roads.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.