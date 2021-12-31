Advertisement

Badgers returning home as Las Vegas Bowl champs!

Wisconsin players celebrate after defeating Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college...
Wisconsin players celebrate after defeating Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)(L.E. Baskow | AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Braelon Allen ran for 159 yards and Wisconsin drained the final 9:57 off the clock with an 18-play drive that sealed a 20-13 victory over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Allen, the 17-year-old true freshman from Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, had 101 yards by halftime for his eighth 100-yard game of the season. Graham Mertz finished 11 of 15 for 137 yards and a touchdown to senior tight end Jake Ferguson, who caught three passes for 33 yards in his final game for Wisconsin.

The Badgers started 1-3 with Big Ten losses to ranked opponents Penn State and Michigan but answered with a seven-game winning streak to earn a 20th consecutive bowl bid.

