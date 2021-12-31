Beaver Dam Residents “Fill-the-Truck” for Kentucky tornado victims

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck full of help will soon be on the way to tornado victims in Kentucky from people in the Beaver Dam area.

Volunteers with the Beaver Dam Police and Fire departments and auxiliaries have asked area residents to help them fill a large truck with everything from diapers, to non-perishable foods, to toiletries, toys and cleaning supplies for people in the Bowling Green, Kentucky area affected by last month’s devastating tornadoes.

The Sunday drop off will take place on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Items needed include diapers of all size, dog food, cat food, paper towel, toilet paper, shampoo/conditioner, toothbrush/toothpaste, fleece blankets, non perishable food items, baby food/formula, bottles, sippy cups, toys for kids, coloring books, crayons, markers, puzzle books, books, monetary donations.

This all came about because Beaver Dam firefighter Matt Bartol’s former Platoon Sergeant in the Marine Corps lives in Bowling Green and Matt contacted him to see what Beaver Dam could do to help.

“It’s the holidays. Just because we aren’t having bad things happen around here doesn’t mean we can’t go out and support somebody else. Just based on my connection down there, I felt that was the proper place to just go ahead and do that,” Bartol said.

They’ll drive that truck to Kentucky bright and early Tuesday morning.

”People are coming out of the woodwork left and right—they’re hearing it on the radio, I’m getting emails every day asking hey, what can we do. What do you want? We’ll bring it. Just let us know. And monetary donations are flowing through too. It’s great. The whole community’s really coming together.”

If you miss the Sunday drop off, items will be accepted Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Beaver Dam Police Department on Park Avenue.

You can also donate money through the Beaver Dam Police Charities on PayPal.

