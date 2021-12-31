Advertisement

Beloit, Evansville declare snow emergencies ahead of Saturday snowfall

(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of possible Saturday snow, Wisconsin cities are beginning to declare snow emergencies Friday.

The declarations are typically designed to allow communities to plow their streets more easily and will either ask drivers to park on a certain side of the street or not to park on the street at all.

NBC15 will continue to update this list as more cities issue warnings about the weather and declare emergencies.

Beloit

The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency set to begin Saturday afternoon.

The snow emergency will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and end at 11 a.m. Sunday.

During this time, vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets. Residents must move vehicles from the streets to a driveway or approved off-site parking lot.

Residents are also reminded to remove trash and recycling carts from the street.

Evansville

A snow emergency in the City of Evansville has been declared from Saturday at 2 p.m. to Sunday at 2 p.m.

No parking will be permitted on either side of the city’s streets, and all vehicles must be parked on private property or in designated public parking areas.

