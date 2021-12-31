COVID-19 concerns among children in Wisconsin as cases rise

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites under age 18 make up the highest number of new weekly cases, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Health officials worry this trend could continue once kids return to in-person learning following Winter break.

“Now school is out and kids are at home, the hospitalization part has settled down a little but we are seeing more cases in kids,” said Dr. James Conway, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at UW Health.

Dr. Conway says vaccinations among children under 18 don’t make up a comparable percentage to those of adults and older Americans. “They’re the least immunized group out there,” said Conway.

Ahead of kids returning to in-person learning, DHS is urging vaccinations including boosters for kids eligible.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.