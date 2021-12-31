Dane Co. awaiting state approval to reopen Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane County is waiting for the state’s approval to reopen the Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing site.

According to PHMDC, rather than mirror the previous drive-thru style of clinic, the site will likely be an appointment-based, walk-in format.

The county expects to have more information about the site early next week, PHMDC said.

NBC15 will continue to update the story as more information is confirmed.

