Dane Co. awaiting state approval to reopen Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing clinic

COVID-19 testing site at Alliant Energy Center. (Jason Rice/WMTV)
COVID-19 testing site at Alliant Energy Center. (Jason Rice/WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane County is waiting for the state’s approval to reopen the Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing site.

According to PHMDC, rather than mirror the previous drive-thru style of clinic, the site will likely be an appointment-based, walk-in format.

The county expects to have more information about the site early next week, PHMDC said.

NBC15 will continue to update the story as more information is confirmed.

