Icy Conditions Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Active weather to round out the year and welcome 2022. A stagnant airmass over the area this evening will lead to areas of freezing drizzle. This could be a problem on untreated surfaces. A glaze of ice to a few hundredths of an inch is possible. This should move out after midnight with overnight lows dipping into the upper teens.

Saturdays welcomes a winter storm. We will start off dry with snow developing during the morning hours. Snow becomes steady and heavy for parts of the area during the afternoon and evening. Totals will vary greatly across southern Wisconsin. Areas north and west of Madison can expect very little to perhaps an inch or two. Most of the Madison area can expect 2-4 inches of snow. Heavier totals south and east of Madison in the 3–6-inch range with isolated totals near the stateline coming in even higher.

Snow moves out Saturday night into Sunday morning as Arctic air settles in. Highs will be around 10 degrees with lows below zero. Calm conditions through the middle of the week with a slow warm-up. Another disturbance could bring light snow Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring another shot of Arctic air heading into next weekend.

