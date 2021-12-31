Metro bus and vehicle collide, knock over street lamp

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Metro bus and another vehicle collided and knocked down a street lamp Thursday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, a Metro bus was traveling southbound on Whitney Way facing a green light.

Another vehicle traveling northbound turned through a red light in an attempt to turn onto the beltline.

The bus and vehicle collided and then knocked down a street lamp, MPD said. Traffic was redirected for about two hours.

The driver of the vehicle was issued several citations. No injuries have been reported.

