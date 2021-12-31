New Year’s Snow Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Clouds have returned and will linger through the end of the week. Some low-level moisture sticks around tonight and that could lead to a flurry. The bigger concern tonight will be the potential of fog and freezing fog into Friday morning. Overnight lows dip into the middle 20s. Friday will feature mainly cloudy skies early, with a few breaks late in the day. Highs on either side of freezing. Clouds quickly return Friday night with lows into the upper teens. Overall, no problems for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

New Year’s Day will feature a winter storm making a glancing blow to the area. This one needs to be watched closely as we are on the line for several inches of snow or very little at all. Right now, snow is expected to develop during the morning and afternoon and continue into early Saturday night. Best chance of accumulation looks to be Madison and points south and east. Highs will be in the upper teens and falling through the day.

Skies clear Saturday night into Sunday as the coldest air of the season moves in. Arctic air Sunday will keep us into the single digits with overnight lows below zero. Wind chill values will be even lower. Overall calm conditions expected through the middle of next week as temperatures warm a bit.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.