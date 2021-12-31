Two vehicles exchange gunfire, hit multiple apartments on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two groups of people exchanged gunfire, hitting multiple apartments Thursday on Madison’s south side.

According to the Town of Madison Police, officers were dispatched to the area of Rimrock Road and Moorland Road at around 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired. One resident reported they had to duck inside their apartment during the shooting, afraid they would be hit by stray bullets.

Officers discovered two piles of shell casings once on scene. It appeared to them that there were two groups of people who exchanged fire about 100 feet from each other.

Officers also determined that at least three rounds were fired into occupied apartments located in the 300 block of Kent Lane. One round ended up in the bathtub of a family with one child who was home, however; no injuries were reported.

Video surveillance of the area shows two vehicles exiting Capitol Petro Market following an exchange of gunfire between the occupants, Town of Madison Police said. Two males were seen running from one vehicle toward the second as it fled the area. The first vehicle became stuck in a snowbank and then fled onto Rimrock Road.

The vehicles are described as a dark colored SUV and a dark colored sedan. If you have any information regarding this crime contact the Town of Madison police Det. Hale at (608) 210-7228.

