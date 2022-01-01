Advertisement

19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old man has died from life threatening injuries after he was shot in the chest Friday in Stoughton.

According to Stoughton Police, at around 5 p.m. Stoughton Police and EMS were dispatched to an apartment on Olson Court for report of an injured person from a gunshot wound.

Investigation determined that a 19-year-old man was shot once in the chest. The victim later died at a hospital.

Another 19-year-old man, who has been identified as the shooter, has been taken into custody, Stoughton PD said.

The incident remains under investigation.

