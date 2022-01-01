First Alert Day Saturday

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED SATURDAY

Saturdays welcomes a winter storm. We will start off dry with snow developing during the morning hours. Snow becomes steady and heavy for parts of the area during the afternoon and evening. Totals will vary greatly across southern Wisconsin. Areas north and west of Madison can expect very little to perhaps an inch or two. Most of the Madison area can expect 2-4 inches of snow. Heavier totals south and east of Madison in the 3–6-inch range with isolated totals near the stateline coming in even higher.

Snow moves out Saturday night into Sunday morning as Arctic air settles in. Highs will be around 10 degrees with lows below zero. Calm conditions through the middle of the week with a slow warm-up. Another disturbance could bring light snow Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring another shot of Arctic air heading into next weekend.

