UnityPoint Health-Meriter welcomes first baby of 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First UnityPoint Health-Meriter has welcomed its first baby born in the new year!

Henry Knight Wing was born at 12:21 a.m., weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces. He is the son of Kathryn and Jon.

According to First UnityPoint Health-Meriter, Meriter is the busiest birthing center in the state, with approximately 5,000 deliveries each year.

