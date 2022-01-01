Advertisement

UnityPoint Health-Meriter welcomes first baby of 2022

UnityPoint Health – Meriter is proud to welcome Henry Knight Wing, the first baby born at the hospital in 2022.
UnityPoint Health – Meriter is proud to welcome Henry Knight Wing, the first baby born at the hospital in 2022.(UnityPoint Health Meriter)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First UnityPoint Health-Meriter has welcomed its first baby born in the new year!

Henry Knight Wing was born at 12:21 a.m., weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces. He is the son of Kathryn and Jon.

According to First UnityPoint Health-Meriter, Meriter is the busiest birthing center in the state, with approximately 5,000 deliveries each year.

