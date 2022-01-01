Advertisement

Garage explosion kills 2, hospitalizes 2 more in Lessor

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022
Lessor, Wis. (AP) — An explosion in a garage in the Wisconsin township of Lessor has killed two people and hospitalized two more.

The sheriff’s office said that a pressurized container had been punctured, which caused the explosion in the town northwest of Green Bay.

Multiple law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical agencies responded to the scene, including the Wisconsin State Patrol and emergency helicopter services.

The sheriff’s office says it is continuing the investigate the explosion.

