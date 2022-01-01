Advertisement

Local fire departments mourn the loss of Marshall Fire Captain

The Marshall volunteer fire department says Marcos Dominguez passed away December 30, 2021.
Captain Marcos Dominguez, Marshall Volunteer Fire Department
By Elizabeth Wadas
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A member of the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department has passed away. The department shared a photo of Captain Marcos Dominguez on facebook.

According to the post, Captain Dominguez served as Marshall’s public education officer and is remembered for his selflessness and kindness. The department shared sentiments on facebook saying:

Other area departments also took to social media to offer their condolences.

The Monona Fire Department says, “Our hearts, our thoughts, and our prayers are with the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department and Captain Dominguez’s wife, children, family, and friends.”

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue says, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the Dominguez family and the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department. Captain Marcos Dominguez was a devoted family man and great friend to all. His dedication to the fire service and community he served was evident and will be greatly missed.”

According to the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department, Captain Dominguez passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

His cause of death has not been made public.

