Madison Police investigate three reports of shots fired on New Years Day

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating three different reports of shots fired that all happened early Saturday morning.

Two took place on the city’s west side.

The first happened around 12:11 a.m. on the 2000 block Westbrook Lane. MPD says multiple people reported hearing shots fired.

When officers got to the scene, they found multiple shell casings. There are no reports of injuries or damage.

Around 12:33 a.m. police then responded to reports of shots fired on the 4300 block of Devolis Parkway. There are no reports of injuries or damage.

Both of these incidents are under investigation.

The third incident happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. MPD says officers responded to the 2500 block of Calypso Road for shots fired calls.

When officers arrived, they also heard gunshots. They walked toward the shots and found a 39-year-old man.

Police say when the man saw the officers, he dropped the rifle he was holding and ran away.

After a brief chase, police arrested the man. He is being tentatively charged with felon in possession of a firearm, 2nd degree reckless endangering safety, and resisting a police officer.

Police did not report any injuries or damage.

