Mineral Point bar honors Betty White with Blonde Betty beer

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - A bar in Mineral Point has a unique way of remembering Betty White.

The Commerce Street Brewery Hotel has a beer called Blonde Betty. The beer has sold so well over the past couple of years, the brewery started marking how many beers were sold in case White ever visited.

Now – since she has passed, the brewery will donate all the proceeds from the beer to a cause White loved.

“Betty has 41 beers waiting for her,” Mike Zupke, owner of Commerce Street Brewery Hotel said. “We decided if people keep buying beers, we will keep taking it and will put the money toward a good animal cause for her.”

Zupke says he will continue collecting until the of January before the donation is made.

