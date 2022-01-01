New Year’s Day Accumulating Snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A First Alert Day remains in place through Saturday. After a slow start to the winter season, things have gotten active during the holidays. Freezing rain to end the year gives way to a winter storm for the Great Lakes region as we welcome in 2022. This includes southern Wisconsin, although the impacts will vary greatly depending on your location. As it is a busy holiday weekend, now is the time to prepare for rapidly changing road conditions and travel delays.

Accumulating snowfall prompts a First Alert Day Saturday for snow covered roadways and travel concerns. (WMTV)

SATURDAY:

Overall calm, but cloudy skies, can be expected early Saturday morning. We will watch some flurries and snow showers develop by mid-morning across southwestern Wisconsin moving to the northeast. For most, it will be around midday before we talk snow showers. From there, snow will become steady, and at times heavy, through the afternoon and evening hours. Snow will continue into Saturday night before tapering off from northwest to southeast early Sunday morning.

SNOW TOTALS:

Being on the northern fringe of this system, there will be a tight gradient in snow accumulation. For areas north and west of Madison, this storm is expected to bring very little accumulation with most places coming in with up to an inch. It is quite possible for the far northern part of the area to miss out completely with nothing more than flurries. At this point, Madison is looking at 2-4 inches of accumulations. The heavier totals are expected to be south and east of Madison where 3-5 inches remain a possibility. For the far southeast part of the area, and Wisconsin, heavier totals in the 5-8 inch range could develop. Locally heavier totals along the lake shore are possible with lake enhancement.

It is important to note that a small deviation of 30-50 miles in the storm track could have a dramatic impact on totals. While this isn’t significant in the storm system as a whole, for us on the edge of the action it can be. A small shift could move those heavier totals northward or take most of the snow south. We will be watching the bands of snow develop early Saturday to out southwest for a better idea on just exactly where the snow gradient sets up.

IMPACTS:

Minor travel concerns are possible northwest of Madison while more significant problems are likely to the south and east. For areas along the stateline, conditions will rapidly deteriorate Saturday afternoon and evening with travel possibly becoming discouraged. If you are heading into northern Illinois, you may want to reconsider your plans as that area will take the brunt of the storm. This will likely have major impacts at the Chicago airports too.

