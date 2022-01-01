Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenager died early Saturday morning after their vehicle crashed into a fence in the Town of Blue Mounds.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:15 a.m. deputies, along with Mt. Horeb Police and EMS were dispatched to the 2400 block of STH 78 for a single vehicle versus fence crash.

Investigation found that a 19-year-old was driving a Saab 9-5 on STH 78 when they drove off the road and hit a fence.

Both the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, and winter weather/road conditions and speed are suspected to have been contributing factors in the incident.

