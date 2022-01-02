Calm Start To Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Arctic high pressure is with us to kick off the week. Overnight lows will be frigid and just below zero. Wind chill values could drop to 10 below zero with clear skies and light winds. After a chilly start, Monday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and temperatures climbing to the lower 20s. Temps drop into the teen early Monday night and then start climbing with a shift to southerly winds. Still looking nice on Tuesday, despite a few more clouds. Temperatures much warmer and around the freezing mark. A few flurries possible Tuesday night ahead of our next weathermaker.

A developing low-pressure system and cold front swings through on Wednesday. This will bring a round of snow with some accumulation looking likely. Highs will be into the 20s early in the day falling into the teens later in the day. Gusty winds will also develop which could lead to blowing and drifting snow. Lingering snow showers continue Thursday as this system pulls out.

Unsettled weather remains for the end of the week and weekend. At this point, nothing overly aggressive is looking to impact us. However, cloud cover and periods of flurries and snow showers will be possible. Highs will be below normal for early January.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.