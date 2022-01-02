Advertisement

Deputies kill Florida man who shot father, fired at deputies

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PINE HILLS, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say sheriff’s deputies in Florida killed a man who shot his father then began firing at the deputies after a family dispute.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says deputies arrived at a home in Pine Hills around noon Sunday after the suspect’s mother called 911 in response to an argument at their home.

Mina says deputies saw the man shoot his dad in the arm and then pistol whip him.

He said the man then began shooting at the deputies, who returned fire and fatally shot the man.

No deputies were injured.

The father is expected to survive.

