Drew Peterson to ask judge to toss out murder conviction

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Former Chicago-area police sergeant Drew Peterson is getting another chance to argue that his murder conviction in the death of his third wife should be thrown out.

A Will County judge has scheduled a Jan. 21 hearing on Peterson’s motion that the conviction should be tossed because his lead attorney did not provide effective counsel and prosecutors acted improperly.

The attorney and prosecutors say the motion is without merit. Peterson was convicted in 2012 for killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio, and is serving a 38-year prison sentence.

He is suspected but has never been charged in the death of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, who disappeared in 2007.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

