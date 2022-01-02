Advertisement

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus.

That’s according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s top medical adviser.

He says in television interviews that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering including the negative test as part of its guidance.

The CDC received significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week that shortened isolation restrictions from 10 days to five days.

Fauci says the CDC is now looking at a test option that may be announced in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

