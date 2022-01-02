First Alert Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -WINTER WEATHER ADIVOSRY ISSUED SATURDAY

A winter storm continues to impact parts of the area as we head into tonight. Snow continues for Madison and points south and east where most of the accumulation will be. Madison is expecting 1-3 inches with heavier totals as you push southward. Areas along the stateline can expect 3-5 inches. Little in the way of accumulation is expected north and west of Madison.

Temperatures will continue dropping into the teens and single digits tonight making for slick travel wherever snow does fall. Winds will be a bit gusty which will drive down wind chills and cause some minor blowing and drifting of snow through early Sunday morning.

Sunday will see some clouds early on followed by afternoon sunshine. Arctic air settles in with highs only around 10 degrees. Below zero temperatures expected Sunday night. Calm weather will carry us through the early part of the week with sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Another weathermaker will bring a chance of snow Wednesday and Thursday followed by another shot of arctic air late in the week.

