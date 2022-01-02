Advertisement

Giannis’ triple-double leads Milwaukee to 6th straight win

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past New Orleans Pelicans' Willy...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past New Orleans Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 136-113 on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo has averaged 33 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in four games since returning from COVID-19 protocols that caused him to miss five games. New Orleans’ Josh Hart narrowly missed a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, parent reacts
Motorcycle driver suffers life threatening injuries in Madison crash
Hy-Vee to introduce armed security.
Hy-Vee introducing armed security to their stores
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
Vikings lose Cousins to COVID list before game vs. Packers
Wisconsin players celebrate after defeating Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college...
Badgers returning home as Las Vegas Bowl champs!
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) dunks against Illinois State during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 24 Wisconsin survives Illinois State after 2-week break
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) heads on to the court against the Orlando...
Bucks win 4th straight behind 28 from Antetokounmpo