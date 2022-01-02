Advertisement

Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Taylor Pomasl
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A passenger is facing potential serious injuries following a crash in the Town of Lodi.

The Columbia County Sherriff’s Office wrote in a press release the Columbia County dispatch center was notified of a single motor vehicle crash on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. near State Highway 60. The caller at the time reported a guardrail was inside the vehicle. The caller also reported that a passenger was injured, and the operator appeared to be intoxicated.

A preliminary investigation showed Peter Robinson, age 58, and a passenger were traveling northbound on Lindsay Road when the vehicle Robinson was driving left the roadway and struck the end of the guardrail. The Sherriff’s Office wrote the guardrail went through the engine compartment of the 2003 GMC Sierra, into the passenger compartment and through the bed of the truck.

The passenger was extricated by the Lodi Fire Department and transported by EMS to a hospital with potential serious injuries. Robinson was determined to be intoxicated and was transported by EMS to a hospital. Robinson is being charged with Operating While Intoxicated 3rd Offense causing injury.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lodi Police Department, Lodi Fire Department, Lodi EMS, Arlington EMS, Middleton EMS, Lodi Shell and the Columbia County Highway Department.

