Heavy snowfall catches some travelers by surprise

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Post holiday travelers had to make it through snowy and wet weather conditions in Rock County.

The Janesville Kwik Trip was busy with people filling up their gas tanks, adding windshield wiper fluid to their cars and air to their tires after an evening snow made highway travel slow.

Visibility between Madison and Janesville was challenging with the earlier snowfall including rain and heavy wet flakes.

Alexis Yang was traveling home to Chicago after celebrating the holidays in Wisconsin and did not know the snow would hit during her drive.

However, she felt prepared that she and her boyfriend would make the drive safely.

“I also have family in Janesville,” Yang said. “My parents don’t live too far away so if anything were to happen we always have somebody there for an emergency contact.”

As of 5:30 p.m. Rock County’s Emergency Dispatch Office said they had only received on slide-off call on Highway 14 near Evansville. They expected more calls later in the evening with the snow set to continue.

