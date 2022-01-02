Illinois’ law ending immigration detention in 2022 hits snag

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois’ plan to end federal immigration detention in the New Year has hit another legal snag.

Under a law signed in August, local governments can’t sign new agreements with federal immigration authorities and must end old ones to detain immigrants.

The three counties with such contracts faced a Jan. 1 deadline.

One center in downstate Pulaski County has already transferred or released detainees, but two others involved in a lawsuit have a temporarily extension to Jan. 13 while the case is being appealed.

After the lawsuit was dismissed last month, a federal judge issued a stay Thursday.

Immigrant rights activists call the law historic but others are critical saying ending contracts creates new complications such as moving detainees farther from family and legal help.

