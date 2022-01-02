Advertisement

Illinois’ law ending immigration detention in 2022 hits snag

FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)...
FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. Attorney General Merrick Garland has tossed out a Trump administration policy that barred immigration judges from temporarily shelving some deportation cases. Garland on Thursday, July 15, 2021, overruled a decision by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions that judges couldn't put those cases on hold.(Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois’ plan to end federal immigration detention in the New Year has hit another legal snag.

Under a law signed in August, local governments can’t sign new agreements with federal immigration authorities and must end old ones to detain immigrants.

The three counties with such contracts faced a Jan. 1 deadline.

One center in downstate Pulaski County has already transferred or released detainees, but two others involved in a lawsuit have a temporarily extension to Jan. 13 while the case is being appealed.

After the lawsuit was dismissed last month, a federal judge issued a stay Thursday.

Immigrant rights activists call the law historic but others are critical saying ending contracts creates new complications such as moving detainees farther from family and legal help.

